Register now Make a gift
Become a Donor
Make a gift
Host a Drive
Virtual Drives
Campaigns
Stories
Events

Finding Nolan's Perfect Match

Register for this drive

Calling all Heroes!

Meet Nolan, a little warrior battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He needs a superhero—a bone marrow donor—to win this fight.

DKMS stands strong with Nolan, seeking a match to save his life. Your swab, your support, could be the lifeline this courageous child needs.

Join us in spreading the word, registering as a potential donor, and giving hope a chance. It's simple, it's impactful, and it could be life-changing.

Anyone between the ages of 18-55 that are in general good health can register below. You could be a match for Nolan or many other patients worldwide who are searching for their hero.

On March 2nd, 2024 we will be hosting our in-person drive at Firehouse Station 11 (110 E. Canal Street, Troy, OH 45373) from 10am-2pm!

DKMS Contact Person
Iris Caldwell
Donor Recruitment Coordinator
Iris@dkms.org917-635-4045
Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register Today
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2026 DKMS Group gGmbH