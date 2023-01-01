Finding Nolan's Perfect Match

Calling all Heroes!

Meet Nolan, a little warrior battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He needs a superhero—a bone marrow donor—to win this fight.

DKMS stands strong with Nolan, seeking a match to save his life. Your swab, your support, could be the lifeline this courageous child needs.

Join us in spreading the word, registering as a potential donor, and giving hope a chance. It's simple, it's impactful, and it could be life-changing.

Anyone between the ages of 18-55 that are in general good health can register below. You could possibly be a match for Nolan or many other patients worldwide who are searching for their hero.