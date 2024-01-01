Niklas Needs a Hero

DKMS is a global non-profit with the goal of eliminating blood cancer. Every three minutes, someone in the United States is diagnosed with a form of blood cancer, like leukemia or lymphoma. The cure is a stem cell or bone marrow transplant. Only 30% of these patients can find a donor within their family leaving the other 70% of patients to rely on a complete stranger to provide their lifesaving donation.

This is Niklas, a 15 year old patient with blood cancer. He loves everything soccer and should be spending his time on the field. Instead, Niklas is fighting for his life! He hasn’t found a match and URGENTLY needs your help. Time is precious and every single registration provides hope and a chance for life.

This is where you come in! You could be the one person that is able to save his life. You could be his hero. Registering to be a donor takes about 6 minutes and involves a registration form and simple swab of the inside of your cheek. Individuals ages 18-55 and in general good health are eligible to register.

Swab your cheeks. Save a life.