Pharmacists Saving Lives, One Swab at a Time

You Could Be Someone’s Lifesaving Match

Every three minutes, someone in the US is diagnosed with a blood cancer or blood disorder. For many patients, their best chance at survival is a stem cell transplant from a matching donor. But 70% of patients do not have a suitable match within their family and must rely on the generosity of a stranger.

That stranger could be you.

The National Community Pharmacists Association Foundation has partnered with DKMS on a campaign to encourage stem cell donor registration. By joining the DKMS donor pool, you could one day give someone their second chance at life.

Registering is simple and free:

Click register above or below to fill out the form - it only takes a few minutes.

Swab your cheek at home - we'll send you a free kit with easy instructions.

Stay ready - if you're identified as a match, you could be called to donate and save a life.

If you are found to be a match, there are two ways to donate:

Peripheral Blood Stem Cell Donation

A non-surgical, outpatient procedure similar to donating platelets. Blood is drawn through one arm and passed through a machine that filters out the blood stem cells, and returned through the other arm. This procedure can take up to 8 hours. Prior to donation, injections are given to boost stem cell production. This is the more commonly requested method.

Bone Marrow Donation

A 1–2-hour surgical procedure performed under general anesthesia. Marrow cells are collected from the back of the pelvic bone using a syringe.

Since 2009, DKMS and the NCPA Foundation have registered nearly 2,500 potential donors through pharmacy partnerships, leading to 13 patients receiving lifesaving transplants. Will you be next?