Pharmacists Saving Lives, One Swab at a Time

You Could Be Someone’s Lifesaving Match

Every three minutes, someone in the US is diagnosed with a blood cancer or blood disorder. For many patients, their best chance at survival is a stem cell transplant from a matching donor. But 70% of patients do not have a suitable match within their family and must rely on the generosity of a stranger.

That stranger could be you.

The National Community Pharmacists Association Foundation has partnered with DKMS on a campaign to encourage stem cell donor registration. By joining the DKMS donor pool, you could one day give someone their second chance at life.

Registering is simple and free:

  • Click register above or below to fill out the form - it only takes a few minutes.
  • Swab your cheek at home - we'll send you a free kit with easy instructions.
  • Stay ready - if you're identified as a match, you could be called to donate and save a life.

If you are found to be a match, there are two ways to donate:

Peripheral Blood Stem Cell Donation

A non-surgical, outpatient procedure similar to donating platelets. Blood is drawn through one arm and passed through a machine that filters out the blood stem cells, and returned through the other arm. This procedure can take up to 8 hours. Prior to donation, injections are given to boost stem cell production. This is the more commonly requested method.

Bone Marrow Donation

A 1–2-hour surgical procedure performed under general anesthesia. Marrow cells are collected from the back of the pelvic bone using a syringe.

Since 2009, DKMS and the NCPA Foundation have registered nearly 2,500 potential donors through pharmacy partnerships, leading to 13 patients receiving lifesaving transplants. Will you be next?

DKMS Contact Person
Kelly Taylor
kelly@dkms.org
DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

