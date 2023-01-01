Natasha's Knights

Natasha's Story

Hi, I’m Natasha. When I was 11, I was diagnosed with a rare life-threatening disease – Severe Aplastic Anemia. Doctors told me a bone marrow transplant could save my life, but there was no donor match for me, so my family and friends in Darnestown helped hold the first DKMS bone marrow donor drive in my name. To date three drives have added nearly 1,000 people to the donor database and three amazing lifesaving matches were found! I was healed by participating in an NIH clinical trial which continues for me but is nearly completed. I am enormously grateful for all of the support I have received. As a celebration, we are sponsoring another drive in Darnestown. Please come join the database with a simple cheek swab, and get the word out to others aged 18-55. It is an incredible thing to be part of something that is saving lives!