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Music Saves Lives Stem Cell Registration

Register for this drive

At Music Saves Lives, our mission is to inspire and educate communities about life-saving actions we can all take, using the universal language of music and entertainment to spread the message. Our goal is to connect the music and entertainment we love with meaningful community action, empowering individuals to make a real difference. One action you can take now is registering as a potential stem cell donor.

There is a critical need for more donors to support patients with blood cancers and diseases in need of a stem cell transplant. We are partnering with DKMS, a non profit and world's largest stem cell donor registry, to make registration simple. If you are 18 to 55 and in good general health, you can sign up as potential donor by simply swabbing the inside of your cheeks. To get started, review the two ways you could be asked to donate below, click the registration button to check your eligibility, enter your contact information, and we will send a swab kit directly to your house. Once returned and processed, you will be available as a potential match for the thousands of patients currently in need!


DKMS Contact Person
Olivia Haddox
Donor Recruitment
olivia@dkms.org
Your Registration Could Save a Life
It only takes a few minutes to join the DKMS registry
Request a swab kit
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