Get Swabbed for Mollie Wiley

Mollie Wiley is a fixture in Russellville where she grew up and spent her career in the Russellville School District. For over 15 years, Mollie served others in her role as the secretary at Oakland Heights Elementary School before she retired in order to spend more time with her husband Craig, their children, and her precious grandchild, the light of her life. Now, Mollie is battling acute myeloid leukemia (AML) for a second time and needs the community to step up for her. The best treatment option for Mollie includes a blood stem cell transplant. Without a matching donor in her family, Mollie needs to find an unrelated donor. YOU just might be the ONE person who can help Mollie or someone else’s wife, mother or ‘Lollie’.