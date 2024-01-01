Register now Make a gift
Register now Make a gift

Swabbing for Mollie Wiley

Register for this drive

Get Swabbed for Mollie Wiley

Mollie Wiley is a fixture in Russellville where she grew up and spent her career in the Russellville School District. For over 15 years, Mollie served others in her role as the secretary at Oakland Heights Elementary School before she retired in order to spend more time with her husband Craig, their children, and her precious grandchild, the light of her life. Now, Mollie is battling acute myeloid leukemia (AML) for a second time and needs the community to step up for her. The best treatment option for Mollie includes a blood stem cell transplant. Without a matching donor in her family, Mollie needs to find an unrelated donor. YOU just might be the ONE person who can help Mollie or someone else’s wife, mother or ‘Lollie’.

DKMS Contact Person

Olivia Haddox
Donor Recruitment
olivia@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register as a donor
Take Action
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2024 DKMS Group gGmbH