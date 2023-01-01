You can become a lifesaver! The more donors we register the more lives are saved! You could be the hero that makes a difference for someone in need. A simple cheek swab is the first step. DKMS is the world’s largest bone marrow donor center with more than 10 million registered donors, that helped save lives by donating marrow or peripheral blood stem cells. ***If you and your SNA group would like to host a covid friendly donor drive on your campus please e-mail Judith@dkms.org for more information.***

Marcus and Matene