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You can become a lifesaver! The more donors we register the more lives are saved! You could be the hero that makes a difference for someone in need. A simple cheek swab is the first step. DKMS is the world’s largest bone marrow donor center with more than 10 million registered donors, that helped save lives by donating marrow or peripheral blood stem cells. ***If you and your SNA group would like to host a covid friendly donor drive on your campus please e-mail Judith@dkms.org for more information.***

DKMS Contact Person
Judith Garcia
Donor Recruitment
judith@dkms.org
Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
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DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

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