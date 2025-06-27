Register now Make a gift
Become a Donor
Make a gift
Host a Drive
Virtual Drives
Campaigns
Stories
Events

Michał's Hero's

Register for this drive

"Not another medicine—just a day with friends!"

Michał is six years old and loves dinosaurs with all his heart. He knows their names, imagines battles, and creates stories—one day, he would like to become a paleontologist and teach others about his favorite creatures. He dreams of going to school, having friends, and inviting them to his birthday party. Unfortunately, his everyday life looks very different from that of other children.

Since birth, Michał has been very ill. Constant infections, a lack of immunity, hospital stays—his small body simply couldn’t defend itself. After many months of uncertainty, the diagnosis came: a rare genetic condition called PLAID autoinflammatory syndrome, and later, epilepsy. Michał is the first child with this diagnosis in Poland. The treatment is difficult and painful, but Michałek bravely endures daily injections and therapies. Doctors already say that in order to recover, Michał will need a bone marrow transplant.

One moment is especially etched in his mother’s heart. When Michaś was just three years old, he suddenly burst into tears and said:
“Mom, take me to the hospital. I feel like I can’t breathe.”
No one expects to hear such words from the mouth of a toddler. Words like these are never forgotten.

Most days, Michaś stays at home, because his lack of immunity means he cannot go to kindergarten or play with other children. When they managed to take a trip to JuraPark, Michał was the happiest boy—ice cream, dinosaurs, and carousels. He still talks about that day.

Michał has more strength within him than many adults. His greatest wish is simply to live like other children—to go to school, to play, to learn, and to spend time on the playground. And we can help him achieve that.

“One decision, five minutes of your time to register, can give someone a chance to win their life back.”

DKMS Contact Person
Iris Caldwell
Donor Recruitment Coordinator
Iris@dkms.org917-635-4045
Request a swab kit to register as a potential blood stem cell donor.
Request a swab kit
Take Action
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2025 DKMS Group gGmbH