Michał's Hero's

"Not another medicine—just a day with friends!"

Michał is six years old and loves dinosaurs with all his heart. He knows their names, imagines battles, and creates stories—one day, he would like to become a paleontologist and teach others about his favorite creatures. He dreams of going to school, having friends, and inviting them to his birthday party. Unfortunately, his everyday life looks very different from that of other children.

Since birth, Michał has been very ill. Constant infections, a lack of immunity, hospital stays—his small body simply couldn’t defend itself. After many months of uncertainty, the diagnosis came: a rare genetic condition called PLAID autoinflammatory syndrome, and later, epilepsy. Michał is the first child with this diagnosis in Poland. The treatment is difficult and painful, but Michałek bravely endures daily injections and therapies. Doctors already say that in order to recover, Michał will need a bone marrow transplant.

One moment is especially etched in his mother’s heart. When Michaś was just three years old, he suddenly burst into tears and said:

“Mom, take me to the hospital. I feel like I can’t breathe.”

No one expects to hear such words from the mouth of a toddler. Words like these are never forgotten.

Most days, Michaś stays at home, because his lack of immunity means he cannot go to kindergarten or play with other children. When they managed to take a trip to JuraPark, Michał was the happiest boy—ice cream, dinosaurs, and carousels. He still talks about that day.

Michał has more strength within him than many adults. His greatest wish is simply to live like other children—to go to school, to play, to learn, and to spend time on the playground. And we can help him achieve that.

“One decision, five minutes of your time to register, can give someone a chance to win their life back.”