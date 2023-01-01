In honor of Ferruh Muktar, Alex Sims & Cem Mersinli You could be someone’s second chance, you could be their cure, you could save a life!

Marrow Mates Inc. is a bone marrow transplant advocacy program based in St. Petersburg, FL. Marrow Mates focuses much of its efforts on finding marrow donor matches for individuals with diverse ethnic backgrounds that have been unsuccessful finding a match using traditional recruitment methods. Our donor search program was inspired by Ferruh Muktar, a searching patient of Turkish and Mediterranean background who is still searching for his own donor match. Ferruh’s diverse ancestry background is making it hard for him to find a compatible donor match, and we are working hard to ensure that Ferruh and other patients like him have the best fighting chance at survival. More information about Marrow Mates and our mission can be found at www.marrowmates.org. Please join our donor circle and become a member of the DKMS bone marrow donor registry.