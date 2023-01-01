Register nowMake a gift

Marrow Mates

Register for this drive

In honor of Ferruh Muktar, Alex Sims & Cem Mersinli

You could be someone’s second chance, you could be their cure, you could save a life!

Marrow Mates Inc. is a bone marrow transplant advocacy program based in St. Petersburg, FL. Marrow Mates focuses much of its efforts on finding marrow donor matches for individuals with diverse ethnic backgrounds that have been unsuccessful finding a match using traditional recruitment methods. Our donor search program was inspired by Ferruh Muktar, a searching patient of Turkish and Mediterranean background who is still searching for his own donor match. Ferruh’s diverse ancestry background is making it hard for him to find a compatible donor match, and we are working hard to ensure that Ferruh and other patients like him have the best fighting chance at survival. More information about Marrow Mates and our mission can be found at www.marrowmates.org. Please join our donor circle and become a member of the DKMS bone marrow donor registry.

Make a Gift
It costs us $45 to register a new donor on the US stem cell registry. As a charity, we rely on monetary donations and funds raised by members of the public such as yourself to help cover this cost. To donate, please click the green button.
Make a Gift

DKMS Contact Person

Amy Roseman
Donor Recruiter
amy@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register as a donor
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH