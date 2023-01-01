Marrow For Tomorrow

Patients battling blood cancers (like leukemia and lymphoma) and blood disorders (like aplastic anemia and sickle cell anemia) often need a blood stem cell transplant in order to be cured and live out their dreams. With a simple cheek swab, an understanding of what it means if found to be a matching donor, you can enter the donor pool: be a hero in waiting. YOU just might be the ONE who can give a patient a second chance at life!

Casting for a hero. DKMS.