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Marrow For Tomorrow

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Patients battling blood cancers (like leukemia and lymphoma) and blood disorders (like aplastic anemia and sickle cell anemia) often need a blood stem cell transplant in order to be cured and live out their dreams. With a simple cheek swab, an understanding of what it means if found to be a matching donor, you can enter the donor pool: be a hero in waiting. YOU just might be the ONE who can give a patient a second chance at life!

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It costs us $45 to register a new donor on the US stem cell registry. As a charity, we rely on monetary donations and funds raised by members of the public such as yourself to help cover this cost. To donate, please click the green button
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DKMS Contact Person
Amy Roseman
Donor Recruiter
amy@dkms.org
Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
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DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

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