Every three minutes, someone in the United States is diagnosed with a blood cancer such as leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma. For many, a bone marrow or stem cell transplant is their only chance of survival.

Yet patients of Black and Caribbean descent — including those of mixed heritage — have only a 29% chance of finding a matching donor, compared to 79% for white patients. That gap exists because too few donors from these genetically diverse communities are represented in the registry.

Marrow4All is here to change that.

Who We Are

Marrow4All is a community-led campaign dedicated to closing the donor gap for Black, Caribbean, and mixed-race patients.

We’ve partnered with DKMS, a nonprofit that operates bone marrow registries in the U.S., U.K. and other countries. The registry connects patients with volunteer donors whose genetic profiles are the best potential matches for life-saving transplants.

We believe saving lives begins with awareness and action. Every new donor can help close the gap.

Why Joining the Registry Matters

Representation saves lives.

Every new donor increases the chance of a match for patients who are waiting — mothers, sons, teachers, artists and students.

Joining the registry is simple, free and completely noninvasive — all it takes is a cheek swab kit delivered to your home and a few minutes to register online.

Your swab could be the one that gives someone another tomorrow.

Joining the registry does not mean you’re donating right now. It simply means that you are in the registry. If you’re ever a potential match for a patient, you’ll be contacted about how to move forward with the donation process.

What Bone Marrow Donation Really Means

Many people hesitate to register because they picture a painful surgery. In reality, about 90% of donations are done through a simple blood draw, similar to giving plasma or platelets.

A short course of medication helps stem cells move into your bloodstream, then a machine collects them while you relax — you’re usually in and out the same day.

When people understand how bone marrow donation really works, fear turns into life-saving possibility.

Together, we can make the donor registry look like the world we live in.

It’s Simple to Save a Life

  • Click on “Register now” and fill in the registration form.
  • Get a free swab kit sent to your home.
  • Swab your cheeks, send the swab kit back, and you are in the registry.
