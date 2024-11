Many patients battling blood cancer (like leukemia and lymphoma) and blood disorders (like sickle cell disease and aplastic anemia) need blood stem cell transplants for a second chance at life. Those without a matching donor in their family must rely on a total stranger for a needed transplant. YOU just might be the ONE to give someone’s parent, child, sibling or friend a second chance at life. Join the Madera Community College Student Nurses Association in this effort.