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Life for Madeleine

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Calling all Heroes!

Madeleine is described by her family and friends as a strong-willed, athletic and compassionate woman. She is full of life, loves to travel and spends a lot of time in nature. Her lifelong dream is to travel to as many countries as possible and meet different people and cultures.

However, she is currently unable to enjoy life and all these dream destinations because she suffers from aplastic anemia. This condition causes the bone marrow to not produce enough blood cells, so Madeleine receives blood transfusions every three weeks. In the long term, she is dependent on stem cell donation. That is why she is raising awareness:

"Health is the most precious thing in life. Unfortunately, we often take it for granted. Registering is very easy and can give many people the chance to live a normal life".

DKMS Contact Person
Iris Caldwell
Donor Recruitment Coordinator
Iris@dkms.org917-635-4045
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