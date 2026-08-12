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Londonderry Family and Friends

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To my dear Londonderry family and friends

Soon after retiring from teaching the seventh and eighth graders, I was devastated to learn I had leukemia. After undergoing several intensive rounds of chemotherapy, I was told that my best chance for survival was to have a bone marrow transplant.

A simple saliva swab showed that my donor Jennie was my genetic twin. That is when she became my hero and saved my life.

You too can be a hero. It is safe and easy. If you are between 18-55, please go to the link below to find out how to register and to hear Jennie’s and my story.

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It costs us $45 to register a new donor on the US stem cell registry. As a charity, we rely on monetary donations and funds raised by members of the public such as yourself to help cover this cost. To donate, please click the green button.
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DKMS Contact Person
Carol Goplin
Donor Recruitment
carol@dkms.org
Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
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