Londonderry Family and Friends

To my dear Londonderry family and friends

Soon after retiring from teaching the seventh and eighth graders, I was devastated to learn I had leukemia. After undergoing several intensive rounds of chemotherapy, I was told that my best chance for survival was to have a bone marrow transplant.

A simple saliva swab showed that my donor Jennie was my genetic twin. That is when she became my hero and saved my life.

You too can be a hero. It is safe and easy. If you are between 18-55, please go to the link below to find out how to register and to hear Jennie’s and my story.

It costs us $45 to register a new donor on the US stem cell registry.
DKMS Contact Person

Carol Goplin
Donor Recruitment
carol@dkms.org

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States

