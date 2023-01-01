To my dear Londonderry family and friends

Soon after retiring from teaching the seventh and eighth graders, I was devastated to learn I had leukemia. After undergoing several intensive rounds of chemotherapy, I was told that my best chance for survival was to have a bone marrow transplant.

A simple saliva swab showed that my donor Jennie was my genetic twin. That is when she became my hero and saved my life.

You too can be a hero. It is safe and easy. If you are between 18-55, please go to the link below to find out how to register and to hear Jennie’s and my story.

Donor Jennie Meets Her Recipient Robbie at the 2021 DKMS Gala 04:34

