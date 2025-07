London Needs You

London Griffin is an 11 year old from Hot Springs, AR who loves arts and crafts, making friendship bracelets, reading murder mysteries, playing basketball, and spending time with her four siblings.

Unfortunately, she recently relapsed with leukemia and is fighting cancer instead of being a typical 5th grader. She needs a stem cell transplant and we need your help finding a match. Registering as a potential donor only takes a few minutes and the swab of a cheek for anyone 18 to 55.