In Memory of Todd Zick

Leukemia 24/7 is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that exists to support the global fight against blood cancers. Since our founding in 2007, we’ve focused on fundraising to support cancer research, patient care and local families in need. We’ve done this by hosting family-friendly, community-focused events to raise awareness and grow the national bone marrow registry. Our ultimate goal is to give patients a second chance at life.

We are a volunteer team and are passionate about supporting patients and families impacted by blood cancers. We're driven by the inspiring vision of our late founder, Todd Zick, who passed away in 2010 after his battle with leukemia.

Leukemia 24/7 has donated over $500,000 to a variety of organizations that reflect our focus areas of cancer research, patient / family support and local community support. Given our volunteer, grassroots approach, we are able to maintain a high fundraising efficiency.

Since our founding, Leukemia 24/7 has been active in the community with a variety of events that consistently raise awareness for our cause, donate funds to benefit patients and families and drive positive outcomes from bone marrow drives.

Bone Marrow Drives:

A primary focus of Leukemia 24/7 is our commitment to growing the bone marrow registry. With the help of DKMS / Delete Blood Cancer, we have been able to grow the registry and drive real results for those affected by blood cancers.

A snapshot of our results:

Potential donors added to the registry: 1,513

CT requests: 68 (called as a potential match)

Agreed to donate: 71% (national average: 49%)

Actual match donations: 13



