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Let's Help Mex

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Jason "Mex" Bennett is in need of your help. Jason has been diagnosed with Myelodyplastic Syndrome, a form of cancer that attacks the formation of blood cells. Jason is in need of a bone marrow transplant and you could be the genetic match for him or someone else in need to be cured of a blood cancer or blood disease.

The Rock Dragway hosted a recruitment event for Mex on June 9th, 10th, and 11th where we registered 146 donors! You could be a potential blood stem cell or bone marrow donor. All it takes to register is a simple cheek swab to be compared to someone in need of a transplant. There is no cost to register and DKMS pays for everything from registration to transplantation. You could sign up and be a life saver to someone in need.

DKMS Contact Person
Adam White
adam@dkms.org
Request your swab kit today and register as a potential blood stem cell donor.
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