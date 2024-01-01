I belong to the DKMS US family, and the first time I saw the picture of a donor that I had worked with, donating his stem cells, was such an emotional moment. It is so rewarding to see that you contributed to give a fellow human being a second chance at life, that I need to share this with everyone I know and everyone I encounter and this is the reason I am organizing this drive. A stem cell/bone marrow donation, not only helps a patient, but the donor and everyone involved in making this happen, receive one of the greatest joys in life by helping others. Don’t be shy, let’s get swabbed!