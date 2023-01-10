Register nowMake a gift

Laynie LLS Visionary of the Year Campaign

Laynie Buli is a candidate in The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) 2023 Student Visionaries of the Year (SVOY) campaign. SVOY is a national seven-week challenge through which high school student leaders raise funds and awareness for the fight against blood cancers. This year’s campaign is scheduled to run from January 6, 2023, through February 25, 2023. The funds raised benefit the LLS mission: to find a cure for leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, and myeloma, and to improve the quality of life of patients and their families.

For more information on how to help, visit her Facebook page HOPE for Leukemia

Ways you can donate:

DKMS Contact Person

Corey Alston
Donor Recruitment Coordinator
Corey@dkms.org646-983-5922

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

