Laynie LLS Visionary of the Year Campaign

Laynie Buli is a candidate in The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) 2023 Student Visionaries of the Year (SVOY) campaign. SVOY is a national seven-week challenge through which high school student leaders raise funds and awareness for the fight against blood cancers. This year’s campaign is scheduled to run from January 6, 2023, through February 25, 2023. The funds raised benefit the LLS mission: to find a cure for leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, and myeloma, and to improve the quality of life of patients and their families.

For more information on how to help, visit her Facebook page HOPE for Leukemia

Ways you can donate:

Paypal: @teammelsfamily

Cashapp: $teammelsfamily1

Venmo: @teammelsfamily1

Donate directly on my link https://events.lls.org/lv/svoylv23thopeforle