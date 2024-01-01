Swabbing For Laura Burnam

Register now Make a gift
Laura Burnam is well-known in the Wichita Falls community. A stalwart in the WFISD, Laura taught music at Milam Elementary for 16 years, and has always found her calling as an educator, whether in school or in the Church of Christ, which she has been part of all of her life. Laura is a natural musical talent, a wonderful mom and a loving, gracious and patient grandparent to six grandchildren. Since being diagnosed with leukemia, and after a previous encounter with ovarian cancer, Laura has gone through intense chemotherapy, and now faces the task of finding a blood stem cell donor, which is where YOU come in! Without a perfect matching donor in her family, Laura must rely on a total stranger. YOU just might be the ONE person who can help Laura or someone else’s teacher, wife, mother or friend.


