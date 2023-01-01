Register nowMake a gift

Save Lives with Donor Ariana and Lagree Dungeon

Register for this drive

DKMS Donor Ariana Partnering with Lagree Dungeon to Save Lives

Hi, my name is Ariana and in January of 2023, I donated blood stem cells to a patient with blood cancer. This all started almost 12 years ago when I was working for the Anaheim Ducks Hockey Club and they hosted a blood drive and marrow registry. I regularly donated blood at the time and figured, why not? Maybe I could help someone in need.

When I received the call that I was a potential match, I was in shock because I signed up so long ago because such a small percentage of people on the registry are matched with a patient in need. I was a bit emotional at the thought of someone with cancer needing my help, so I said yes and initiated the donation process. DKMS made the process as easy as possible, and I would donate again in a second if asked.

Along the way, I learned that there aren’t many people of color on the donor registry list. Ethnicity is the key to a perfect match between donor and recipient. So, I’m partnering with Lagree Dungeon, the fitness studio where I teach, to host this virtual drive to inform people about the registry and to encourage people of all backgrounds to sign up. The more people on the registry list, the more likely a patient can get the lifesaving transplant they need.

DKMS Contact Person

Olivia Haddox
Donor Recruitment
olivia@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register as a donor
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH