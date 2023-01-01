Kiwanis Club Labor Day Race

Kiwanis International is a global community of clubs, members and partners dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time. Today, we stand with more than 550,000 members from K-Kids to Key Club to Kiwanis and many ages in between in 80 countries and geographic areas. Each community has different needs, and Kiwanis empowers members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance. Kiwanis clubs host nearly 150,000 service projects each year.

The Kiwanis Club of Matthews is hosting their annual Labor Day Race. 100% of the proceeds go to help fund service projects organized by the club in your community! The Kiwanis Club of Matthews is partnering with DKMS to help register others to be potential blood stem cell donors. You can request a kit be sent directly to your home free of charge and offer someone with a blood cancer or blood disorder a second chance at life.