Kite El Segundo Virtual Donor Drive

Many patients with blood cancer are looking for a bone marrow donor. Interested Kite employees can register through our virtual drive to be added to the donor pool and potentially become a hero: One that could change someone's life forever!

Why Register?

Every 27 seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with blood cancer. For many, a blood stem cell transplant is the only chance to survive, but finding a matching donor can be incredibly difficult. Joining the stem cell registry adds to a global movement where every new donor increases the chance that a patient in need of a blood stem cell transplant finds a lifesaving match.

Everyone has something unique to offer. Tissue characteristics can indicate the perfect match for someone in need of a stem cell transplant.

Everyone between the ages of 18-55 in general good health, with a BMI under 40, and not already registered can sign up as a potential donor.

It’s Simple to Save a Life

Click on "Register now" and fill in the registration form.

Get a free swab kit sent to your home.

Swab your cheeks, send the swab kit back, and you are in the registry.

A few minutes of your time could one day lead to a call that changes someone’s world.

There are Two Ways you can Donate