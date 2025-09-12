Kite El Segundo Virtual Donor Drive

One that could change someone's life forever!
Why Register?
Every 27 seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with blood cancer. For many, a blood stem cell transplant is the only chance to survive, but finding a matching donor can be incredibly difficult. Joining the stem cell registry adds to a global movement where every new donor increases the chance that a patient in need of a blood stem cell transplant finds a lifesaving match.
Everyone has something unique to offer. Tissue characteristics can indicate the perfect match for someone in need of a stem cell transplant.
Everyone between the ages of 18-55 in general good health, with a BMI under 40, and not already registered can sign up as a potential donor.
It’s Simple to Save a Life
A few minutes of your time could one day lead to a call that changes someone’s world.