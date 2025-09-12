Register now Make a gift
Kite El Segundo Virtual Donor Drive

Many patients with blood cancer are looking for a bone marrow donor. Interested Kite employees can register through our virtual drive to be added to the donor pool and potentially become a hero:

One that could change someone's life forever!

Why Register?

Every 27 seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with blood cancer. For many, a blood stem cell transplant is the only chance to survive, but finding a matching donor can be incredibly difficult. Joining the stem cell registry adds to a global movement where every new donor increases the chance that a patient in need of a blood stem cell transplant finds a lifesaving match.

Everyone has something unique to offer. Tissue characteristics can indicate the perfect match for someone in need of a stem cell transplant.

Everyone between the ages of 18-55 in general good health, with a BMI under 40, and not already registered can sign up as a potential donor.

It’s Simple to Save a Life

  • Click on "Register now" and fill in the registration form.
  • Get a free swab kit sent to your home.
  • Swab your cheeks, send the swab kit back, and you are in the registry.

A few minutes of your time could one day lead to a call that changes someone’s world.

There are Two Ways you can Donate

DKMS Contact Person
Peter Hannon
Donor Recruitment Coordinator
peterh@dkms.org347-931-0036
Together we can save more lives
DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

