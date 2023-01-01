Save Lives with Kimberly

Register nowMake a gift
Hi my name is Kimberly Robinson and I am a blood stem cell donor. I registered to be a donor because I wanted to be the change in the world I wanted to see.

When I got the call that I was a match for someone who needed donation to live, I was excited and eager to help. The donation process was so easy and everybody that I worked with was amazing. The team at DKMS and the nurses that took care of me were fantastic. The hardest part was laying still for so long as I donated!

I would 100% donate again if called to save someone’s life! Things are replaceable, people are not. I want to host a drive to again be the change I want to see in the world and I hope you will join me.



Registering as a donor only takes a few minutes with a simple cheek swab. Any generally healthy individual between the ages of 18 and 55 is eligible to register. Once registered, donors will stay on the registry until the age of 61.

STEM CELL TRANSPLANTS CAN BE LIFE SAVING

• Many patients fighting blood cancer and other blood diseases like sickle cell anemia can be saved with a stem cell transplant.

• Thirty percent of all patients needing transplants find a compatible donor within their family, but seventy percent must turn to the national registry to find one.

• Every year, over 12,000 patients in need of a blood stem cell donation search globally for an unrelated matching donor.

It costs us $45 to register a new donor on the US stem cell registry. As a charity, we rely on monetary donations and funds raised by members of the public such as yourself to help cover this cost. To donate, please click the green button
DKMS Contact Person

Sydney Ross
Digital Donor Recruiter
Sydney@dkms.org929-837-9189

