Register nowMake a gift
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents

Searching for Keller's Hero

Register for this drive

Swabbing for Keller

Meet Keller!

Keller is 9 years old. After many months of intense testing, ruling out various more common diseases, he was diagnosed with Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome. Shwachman-Diamond syndrome (SDS) is a rare, inherited bone marrow failure, characterized by a low number of white blood cells, poor growth due to difficulty absorbing food, and, in some cases, skeletal abnormalities. Kids like Keller have a much higher chance of developing myelodysplastic syndrome or leukemia.

Keller loves sports, although he can only play non-contact, due to his size and bones being fragile. He loves to swim, play with Legos, create art, and do puzzles. He is a lovable, ornery child with a huge family. Let’s show him some love!!

Keller endures blood draws every 3 months and an annual bone marrow biopsy. We pray for better results each year but we want to encourage all of you who can to sign up as a bone marrow donor. It’s free, you may save a life.

Anyone between the ages of 18-55 that are in general good health is able to register below.

DKMS Contact Person

Corey Alston
Donor Recruitment Coordinator
Corey@dkms.org646-983-5922

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register as a donor
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS Group gGmbH