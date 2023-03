You Can Be a Donor Like Keil

In 2014 after donating blood for the first time at the University of Missouri homecoming blood drive I was just eating a snack and a DKMS volunteer asked to swab my cheek. I swallowed my Oreo, swabbed my cheek, and didn’t think about it again until… May of 2020 when I got my match!!

I have now donated twice to a complete stranger who happened to be a match to me. It’s crazy to think that a quick 60 second cheek swab from almost 8 years ago could save someone’s life!