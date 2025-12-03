Join Katie Strong and the Search for a Match

Katie Strong is a group of dedicated family and friends supporting Katie Wygel. Katie, wife and mother of 3, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and is searching for a blood stem cell donor match. You could be that match!

Katie loves spending time outside with her three children; visiting new playgrounds and parks, having fun and enjoying the fresh air. Katie and her kids try to get out of the house as often as they can, whether it's a trip to the library or their favorite shop Target. And then back to having fun and running around! Katie and her husband unwind most evenings with a sweet treat and catching up on the newest movies and shows.

Katie stays strong by reminding herself "I can do this!" Whatever obstacle or hurdle that is in her way, Katie strives to overcome them optimistically.

Katie is searching for a blood stem cell match and you could be the match she needs!

Why Register?

Every 27 seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with blood cancer. For many, a blood stem cell transplant is their only chance to survive but finding a matching donor can be incredibly difficult. By joining the stem cell registry, you're adding to a global movement where every new donor increases the chances that a patient in need of a blood stem cell transplant finds their lifesaving match.

Why You?

Because you have something unique to offer: Your tissue characteristics could make you the perfect match for someone in need of a stem cell transplant.

Everyone between the ages of 18-55 in general good health, with a BMI under 40, and not already registered can sign up as a potential donor.

There are Two Ways To Be a Donor

It’s Simple to Save a Life

Click on "Register Now" and fill in the registration form

Get a free swab kit sent to your home

Swab your cheeks, send the swab kit back, and you'll be in the registry

A few minutes of your time could one day lead to a call that changes someone’s world.