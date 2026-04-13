Finding Judah's Match

A little boy with a joyful spirit and an urgent need.

Judah is a regular 2-year-old kid from Roswell, GA who loves being outside and eating fruit. Recently, he has been diagnosed with a rare bone disorder that has caused him to lose most of his vision. This genetic condition is fatal and will continue to progress unless Judah can receive a bone marrow transplant.

In order to receive a bone marrow transplant, Judah is relying on a perfect stranger to be his perfect match. Because ethnic background plays such a vital role in finding an unrelated donor, Judah's donor will likely be White/Asian (Thai/Chinese). However, patients with from an Asian & Pacific Islander decent only have a 41% chance of finding an unrelated donor. Judah’s parents are a partial match, but identifying a full match will provide better outcomes.

This is where you can make a difference. If you are 18-55 and in general good health, we encourage you to register today to possibly be the second chance that Judah, and thousands of other patients, are looking for.