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Finding Judah's Match

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A little boy with a joyful spirit and an urgent need.

Judah is a regular 2-year-old kid from Roswell, GA who loves being outside and eating fruit. Recently, he has been diagnosed with a rare bone disorder that has caused him to lose most of his vision. This genetic condition is fatal and will continue to progress unless Judah can receive a bone marrow transplant.

In order to receive a bone marrow transplant, Judah is relying on a perfect stranger to be his perfect match. Because ethnic background plays such a vital role in finding an unrelated donor, Judah's donor will likely be White/Asian (Thai/Chinese). However, patients with from an Asian & Pacific Islander decent only have a 41% chance of finding an unrelated donor. Judah’s parents are a partial match, but identifying a full match will provide better outcomes.

This is where you can make a difference. If you are 18-55 and in general good health, we encourage you to register today to possibly be the second chance that Judah, and thousands of other patients, are looking for.

DKMS Contact Person
Donor Recruitment
Ashley Brown
ashleyb@dkms.org646-656-7599
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