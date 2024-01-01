JP's Fight

John, 41 years old, was the life of any gathering and his laugh was infectious. But John hasn’t laughed in years. In November 2023, he was diagnosed with Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma, a rare blood cancer that attacks the skin often leaving the patient disfigured. He was misdiagnosed for years as the lesions and tumors changed his entire life. John rarely goes out in public anymore and his condition is so aggressive that he can no longer work. If you happen to see John in public, he is hardly recognizable and will always wear a beanie, a hoodie, a hat, a mask, anything to hide his appearance.

John’s medical team has told him that he needs a stem cell transplant. With no compatible match found within his family, John is relying on the kindness of a total stranger to provide his lifesaving match and give him his life back. This is where you come in!

Registering with DKMS takes about 6 minutes and a simple swab of the inside of your cheek. You might be John’s match or even a match for another patient in need. You could be the one person that is able to save a life with a blood stem cell donation. Individuals 18-55 in general good health are able to register.