Journey's Story

Journey is 6 years old and in first grade. She enjoys playing dress-up, soccer, going to gymnastics class and playing with her Barbies. She is a lover of all things pink and purple. When Journey was just 2 years old, she was diagnosed with leukemia and underwent the standard 2 year treatment protocol, achieved remission and recently relapsed. Her treatment now includes a blood stem cell transplant. Sadly, her brother is not a matching donor so she an unrelated donor is needed for Journey to live out her dreams. YOU just might be the ONE person who can give Journey a second chance at life!