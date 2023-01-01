Register nowMake a gift

A Donor For Journey

Register for this drive

Journey's Story

Journey is 6 years old and in first grade. She enjoys playing dress-up, soccer, going to gymnastics class and playing with her Barbies. She is a lover of all things pink and purple. When Journey was just 2 years old, she was diagnosed with leukemia and underwent the standard 2 year treatment protocol, achieved remission and recently relapsed. Her treatment now includes a blood stem cell transplant. Sadly, her brother is not a matching donor so she an unrelated donor is needed for Journey to live out her dreams. YOU just might be the ONE person who can give Journey a second chance at life!

DKMS Contact Person

Amy Roseman
Donor Recruiter
amy@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register as a donor
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH