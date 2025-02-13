Join with Jill – Act Now, Save a Life

As a clinical pharmacist and cancer survivor, my health challenges have shaped my expertise and strengthened my commitment to patient advocacy.

After being cancer-free for over 30 years, I experienced a sudden drop in my platelet count following routine bloodwork in 2020. Despite frequent monitoring and consultation with a hematologist, it wasn't until I moved to Florida in 2023 that a bone marrow biopsy was recommended. This confirmed my diagnosis of Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), which was a shock, though I had braced for the possibility.

The results showed I was at low risk for progression to Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), placing me in the "watch and wait" category—relieving in theory but challenging in practice. Instead of waiting, I have focused my efforts on patient advocacy, collaborating with the MDS Foundation and participating in a natural history study to help advance research.

Now, as my platelet count continues to decline, I face the possibility of needing a bone marrow or stem cell transplant. I'm reaching out for your support: please consider performing a simple mouth swab to see if you could be a bone marrow match—not just for me, but for others in need. Your participation could bring hope and healing to many lives, including my own.

The testing process is simple and quick—just a gentle swab of your mouth is all it takes to check for a DNA match to keep in the registry for future needs. Those brief moments could truly mean the difference between life and death for someone. Please take this inspiring step towards making a life-saving difference!

In just a matter of moments, you have the power to make a life-saving difference. Your actions can truly change lives. Don’t hesitate—act now and inspire others to join you on this heroic journey! Click on the link to request a free testing kit, swab your mouth and return the kit as per the instructions

Getting tested is quick and easy, ages 18-55. Share this with your friends and adult children and adult grandchildren

Follow these steps to help save a life:

1. **Swab Your Mouth**: Use the provided kit to collect a sample from the inside of your cheek.

2. **Return the Kit**: Send the sample back to the designated lab as instructed.

3. **Await Results**: You will be notified if you are a match for someone in need.

Taking just a few moments of your time can make a life-saving difference. Don’t wait—act now and be a hero!