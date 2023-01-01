Register nowMake a gift

Do One Thing

John Stein Story

Join us in our mission to register healthy donors between the ages of 18 - 55!

John Stein was a healthy 50 year old when diagnosed with AML, or Acute Myeloid Leukemia. The only cure is a Stem Cell transplant, often called a bone marrow transplant. Luckily John was able to find a match within his family, but along the way, he met many individuals who could not find a donor, or less than ideal donor, greatly reducing chances of success. His goal has to fill the gap between donors needed and those registered to be stem cell donors. (did you know that less than .1% of the US population is registered? Compare that to Germany, where 10 million people – over 7% f the population are registered through their automatic process). Imagine if we could get the US registry to 2%? 10%? Lives would be saved every day.

By registering as a potential donor you greatly increase the chances that the one out there who needs your cells will find you and you can save a life in minutes.

It costs us $45 to register a new donor on the US stem cell registry. As a charity, we rely on monetary donations and funds raised by members of the public such as yourself to help cover this cost.
Judith Garcia
Donor Recruitment
judith@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes.
DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

