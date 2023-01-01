Jodi Hirsh

Jodi's Story How can YOU become a lifesaver? A simple cheek swab is the first step. DKMS is the world’s largest bone marrow donor center with more than 10 million registered donors, that helped save lives by donating marrow or peripheral blood stem cells.

On August 3, 2020, Jodi was hospitalized and later diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). Currently, Jodi has only one 100% match, an international donor. Things work a little slower internationally, so we don’t know yet if this person has been contacted or if they’re willing to help. Jodi's sister, Lisa is a 50% match but since she’s a related donor, may be a better option. Right now, Jodi is trusting that God will lead us to the best match possible for a transplant and that she will stay in remission until then. Will you please pray for the same?

Thank you all for your support!