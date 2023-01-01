Register nowMake a gift
Janie's Journey

September is Leukemia Awareness Month

Leukemia is a malignant cancer of the blood and bone marrow that causes an overproduction of immature white blood cells. These non-functional white blood cells suppress the body’s ability to fight infection and prevent the production of red blood cells required to transport oxygen and platelets that stop bleeding.

Every 3 minutes, someone in the US is diagnosed with blood cancer. For many, a stem cell transplant is their only chance of survival. The most common method used to harvest stem cells is similar to the process of donating blood which involves temporarily removing blood from the body, separating out the stem cells and then returning blood back to the body.

“Be Someone's Hero - Save a Life”

When our colleague shared the news of her loved one’s recent Leukemia diagnosis and what she wanted to do about it, she used these words. She contacted DKMS, an organization dedicated to facilitating as many second chances as possible by working directly with patients, their families, and their communities to share, educate, and encourage others to register as potential donors.

Our mission is to promote awareness for the need of stem cell donors, increase the global donor registry and educate our colleagues and friends on the benefits of this life-saving opportunity.


DKMS Contact Person

Raegan Bell
Donor Recruitment Coordinator
raegan@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
