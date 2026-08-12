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Be Someone's Hero - Save a Life

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Janie's Journey

Janie Sarradet is a successful sales professional and previous high school basketball coach. Her competitive spirit is always evident whether she is in a sales meeting or coaching a game. She is a graduate of Louisiana State University and avid fan of LSU sports, especially women’s basketball. In her spare time, she enjoys working in the yard and playing with her dog, Poppi, tailgating LSU football games with friends and family and celebrating Mardi Gras with her Endymion Krewe.


Now, Janie is in competition with Leukemia for her life!! She is preparing her body and soul to beat this disease which requires extensive chemotherapy treatments and a stem cell transplant.


“A big thanks to all who are willing to take time from their daily lives and register as a potential donor. You have an awesome opportunity to save someone’s life and be their hero.”

DKMS Contact Person
Raegan Bell
Donor Recruitment Coordinator
raegan@dkms.org
Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
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