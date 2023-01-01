Isela's Heroes

Isela's Story

Isela has high-risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS), which is when the body can no longer make enough healthy, normal blood cells in the bone marrow. She is in need of a bone marrow transplant, which is the only treatment option that offers the potential of a cure for MDS.

How can you help?

If you are between the ages of 18 and 55 years old and in general good health, please register as a bone marrow donor with DKMS. It's easy!

1. Order a free swab kit online by answering a few simple questions.

2. Swab your cheeks and send the kit back to DKMS with the prepaid envelope.

3. You're registered!

Once DKMS processes your swabs, you will be added to the registry and be available for all patients searching for a matching donor.

In 85% of cases, blood stem cells are collected directly from the bloodstream, just like donating plasma or platelets. The collected blood stem cells are transplanted to the patient, in a procedure similar to a blood transfusion.

Did you know? Ethnicity matters when looking for a bone marrow donor, as patients more closely match with donors of the same background. While 6 out of 10 patients will find an unrelated matching donor on the registry, it can be more difficult for others. So if you are Hispanic/Latinx, we encourage you to register, as this will help increase Isela's, and other Hispanic/Latinx patients', chances of finding a perfect match!

Casting for a Hero 01:00

Probability of finding an unrelated matching donor if you are:

White/Caucasian: 77%

American Indian: 57%

Hispanic/Latino: 46%

Asian/Pacific Islander: 41%

Black/African American: 23%

Registering as a donor is a quick and easy process. A quick 3-minute check swab could be the difference needed to provide patients like Isela a second chance at life!