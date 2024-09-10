Interplay Fights Blood Cancer

Because everyone should have a fighting chance! September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month

Join Interplay Impact and other Interplayers - virtually AND in office - as we kick off our company-wide drive to register bone marrow and stem cell donors. We have a goal of adding 50 new potential life savers to the Registry.

This drive is inspired by Interplay's own Sales Account Executive Mark Segreto and his family foundation: Louis Segreto 26 Foundation. This foundation was started after Mark's brother, Louis (pictured above), passed away from Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). To honor his memory, they raise funds to improve the quality of life for patients battling life threatening illnesses and lessen the financial burdens that come in times of crisis for their families.

There are over 17,000 Americans currently looking for their lifesaving match and even more worldwide. You could be the answer. You could be their hero! Joining the National Bone Marrow Registry is as simple as swabbing your cheek. If you are found to be a match, you'll be asked to donate stem cells or bone marrow to save the life of a blood patient in need.

Swab your cheeks, save a life. Lifesaving starts with YOU!



