Hyatt at Kickstart 2023

Hyatt Kickstart 2023

Inspired by one of our senior leader’s experience and motivated through Hyatt’s purpose of Care, Kickstart 2023 is partnering with DKMS to support the fight against blood cancer and blood disorder.

The mission is to advocate and spread awareness of blood disorders, cancers and treatments, and also provide the opportunity to join the fight and register for the donor list through the provision of on-site noninvasive tests.

“Knowing that you can save a life by being a bone marrow donor is powerful. Being a family that has been impacted by blood cancer, we were lucky that someone like you took the opportunity to sign up and save a life.

This is a gift we will always be grateful for. Please consider getting swabbed and adding your name to the list of potential lifesaving donors”. -Paul Devitt



