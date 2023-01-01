A Second Chance at Life Started at a Willie Nelson Concert

Houston was at a Willie Nelson Concert in 2019 when he registered as a potential blood stem cell/bone marrow donor by swabbing his cheeks. A few months later Houston was notified by DKMS that he may be a matching donor for a patient battling leukemia. Only 2% of Americans have signed up as a potential donor making it difficult to find donors for patients in need of matching donors. Houston knew very little about the Stem Cell donation process at the time but spent weeks preparing and following directions from DKMS, the international nonprofit that facilitated Houston’s donation. After donating, all Houston knew was that his stem cells were immediately flown out of Texas and on their own journey to providing a second chance at life for a patient in need. As life went on Houston, was contacted by the recipient’s family but Houston preferred to remain anonymous sticking with his belief that “An Act of Random Kindness needs not be recognized just done”. Almost two years later, Houston was contacted by the recipient’s family and this time Houston responded and has been in touch with the patient who was given a second chance at life due to Houston’s random act of kindness! With this, Houston plans to promote awareness that signing up as a potential blood stem cell/bone marrow donor can give someone a second chance at life. Who would have thought that a Willie Nelson Concert would bring about saving lives. If you are in good health and between the ages of 18-55, you can order a FREE at-home swab kit. YOU just might be the ONE person someone is waiting for!

Casting for a hero. DKMS.