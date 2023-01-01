Hope for Atul

Meet Atul! Help Atul Find His Lifesaving Match

At 47, Atul embodies the spirit of a devoted husband and a loving father. His life, woven around a fulfilling career in technology sales, truly lights up in the moments he spends with his family – be it cherishing quiet moments with his wife, playfully chasing his energetic toddler, or leisurely walking his loyal dog.

However, in October 2023, Atul's world was shaken. Diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), he found himself staring down a path that led to an urgent and dire need: a stem cell donor.

The search for a match within his family proved fruitless, intensifying the race against time. Being of Indian descent, Atul's journey towards a life-saving match is mired in complexity. The stark underrepresentation of Indians in the stem cell registry casts a shadow over his hope for a cure.

This is where you can step in and become more than just a bystander. You have the power to turn the page to a hopeful chapter, not only for Atul but also for many others in desperate need. If you're an Indian, your participation in our stem cell drive could be the beacon of hope that Atul and his family are looking for.

Registering as a potential donor is a simple act – just 6 minutes of your time and a cheek swab – but it could mean a lifetime of memories for Atul and his family. Imagine being the hero in their story, the one who gifts them the joy of more laughter, more embraces, more life.

Atul’s survival hinges on the generosity of a stranger.

YOU could be the miracle that Atul, his wife, and his little boy are praying for.