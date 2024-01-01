A Perfect Match for Hildegard

Supporting Hildegard

Your stem cell donation can give her life

Hildegard is the mother of six children and grandmother to seven grandchildren. The humorous and selfless 61-year-old from Coesfeld in Germany loves her family with all her heart. Her family's happiness was already threatened 20 years ago. Back then, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. This difficult time took a lot out of the mum. Now, 20 years later, another shock. Hildegard has blood cancer - acute myeloid leukemia (AML) - and she urgently needs a stem cell donation—her only chance of a cure.

Hildegard wants to live. She wants to dance at her sons' weddings next year, celebrate her 40th wedding anniversary, and experience many more special moments with her loved ones. Her family appeals: "Get registered! With your registration, you can save the live of our mum and grandma or someone else in this world."