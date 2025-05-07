Hero's For Mitch

Deputy Mitch has spent years proudly serving his community in a job he truly loves. Recently, he was diagnosed with myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer—but he's facing it with strength, faith, and a whole lot of hope. To raise awareness and help others still waiting for their match, Mitch and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are organizing a stem cell drive. Outside of work, Mitch enjoys spending time with his wife Shannon, fishing, hunting, grilling out, spending time with their two dogs, Cassie and Harley, and getting together with friends and family. He’s also an active member of his church and always looking for ways to lend a hand.

With promising things on the horizon, Mitch is already looking ahead to the day he can help others facing the same fight, offering support, hope, and encouragement through organizations like DKMS. Consider joining the stem cell registry—you might be the match someone’s been waiting for. There are currently 17,000 patients still searching. This is where you come in. If you’re 18-55 years old and in general good health order your kit today. With a few minutes of your time and a swab of your cheek, you could change the course of someone's life like Mitch. Lifesaving starts here - it starts with YOU!