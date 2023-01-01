Register nowMake a gift

Only 30% of patients find a matching donor in their family.

It costs DKMS $45 to register a new donor. As a nonprofit, we rely on monetary donations to help cover this cost. To donate, please click the green button.
Emma was born in April. She is the heart of her family. In June, Emma had a concerning fever which led to a diagnosis of an aggressive form of leukemia. The only hope for Emma to be cured is a bone marrow transplant. Without a matching donor in her family, Emma must rely on a total stranger for a second chance at life. Emma’s family is encouraging as many people as possible who are between the ages of 18-55 and in good health to register: "Register as a stem cell donor - it's a small effort on your part and you may save a life. Maybe also the life of such a small human being, who still wants to discover so much.” YOU just might be the ONE person who can help Emma or someone else’s daughter, sister, friend!

Amy Roseman
Donor Recruiter
amy@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
