Emma's Story Only 30% of patients find a matching donor in their family.

Emma was born in April. She is the heart of her family. In June, Emma had a concerning fever which led to a diagnosis of an aggressive form of leukemia. The only hope for Emma to be cured is a bone marrow transplant. Without a matching donor in her family, Emma must rely on a total stranger for a second chance at life. Emma’s family is encouraging as many people as possible who are between the ages of 18-55 and in good health to register: "Register as a stem cell donor - it's a small effort on your part and you may save a life. Maybe also the life of such a small human being, who still wants to discover so much.” YOU just might be the ONE person who can help Emma or someone else’s daughter, sister, friend!