Register now Make a gift
Become a Donor
Make a gift
Host a Drive
Virtual Drives
Campaigns
Stories
Events

Help Daphne

Register for this drive

Help Daphne!

Daphne Goldberg is a devoted wife of 42 years, mother of three, and grandmother to four. She's the one who hosts every family gathering and shows up first when someone needs help. She's spent her life putting others before herself. Now, she needs someone to show up for her.

In May 2025, Daphne was diagnosed with Myeloproliferative Neoplasm (MPN), a rare blood cancer. Her only hope for a cure is a stem cell transplant from an unrelated matching donor. Her children and brother have all been tested, but there has been no viable match has been found. Yet.

You can help by sharing his story and by registering to be a potential donor for Daphne and the thousands of other patients across the world just like her looking for their lifesaver.

For those who are 18-55 and in general good health, ordering your kit today is simple, painless and could be Daphne’s second chance at life.

DKMS Contact Person
Donor Recruitment
ashleyb@dkms.org646-656-7599
Join the Global Fight Against Blood Cancer
Register Now
Take Action
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2026 DKMS Group gGmbH