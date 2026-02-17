Help Daphne!

Daphne Goldberg is a devoted wife of 42 years, mother of three, and grandmother to four. She's the one who hosts every family gathering and shows up first when someone needs help. She's spent her life putting others before herself. Now, she needs someone to show up for her.

In May 2025, Daphne was diagnosed with Myeloproliferative Neoplasm (MPN), a rare blood cancer. Her only hope for a cure is a stem cell transplant from an unrelated matching donor. Her children and brother have all been tested, but there has been no viable match has been found. Yet.

You can help by sharing his story and by registering to be a potential donor for Daphne and the thousands of other patients across the world just like her looking for their lifesaver.

For those who are 18-55 and in general good health, ordering your kit today is simple, painless and could be Daphne’s second chance at life.