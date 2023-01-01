Register nowMake a gift

Help Swatil Find His Lifesaver!

Register for this drive

Swatil, a 39-year-old, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a type of blood cancer with Myelodysplastic Syndromes in January of 2023.

Swatil's life has been a roller-coaster of a journey. His condition is deteriorating by the day, so his treating physician has advised that a stem cell transplant is his only chance at survival.

He has a loving wife and a young son with whom he wishes to spend the rest of his life. Currently, he is being treated in Mumbai. He urgently needs a matching stem cell donor to undergo the lifesaving transplant.

His friends and family describe him as cheerful and the go-to person for them. The news of Swatil’s illness has turned their lives upside down, but they continue their efforts to find a matching donor for him.

“Nothing would bring me greater joy than to witness my son grow and build a successful life. I need an angel to help me win this battle for my beloved son and family.” says Swatil.

Registering as a potential stem cell donor will only take 5 minutes of your time, and it could help Swatil or other patients like him get a second chance at life.

DKMS Contact Person

Adam White
adam@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register as a donor
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH