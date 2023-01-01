Help Swatil Find His Lifesaver!

Swatil, a 39-year-old, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a type of blood cancer with Myelodysplastic Syndromes in January of 2023.

Swatil's life has been a roller-coaster of a journey. His condition is deteriorating by the day, so his treating physician has advised that a stem cell transplant is his only chance at survival.

He has a loving wife and a young son with whom he wishes to spend the rest of his life. Currently, he is being treated in Mumbai. He urgently needs a matching stem cell donor to undergo the lifesaving transplant.

His friends and family describe him as cheerful and the go-to person for them. The news of Swatil’s illness has turned their lives upside down, but they continue their efforts to find a matching donor for him.

“Nothing would bring me greater joy than to witness my son grow and build a successful life. I need an angel to help me win this battle for my beloved son and family.” says Swatil.

Registering as a potential stem cell donor will only take 5 minutes of your time, and it could help Swatil or other patients like him get a second chance at life.