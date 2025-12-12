Register now Make a gift
You Are Our Last Ray Of Hope for Habteab

Habteab's Story

Give Habteab (29) a second chance at life

Habteab from Dießen am Ammersee has been battling blood cancer for three
years. His only hope of survival is a stem cell transplant: a race against time.
Despite family typing in his home country of Eritrea, the search for a suitable
match has so far been unsuccessful.


But Habteab's medical team is not giving up on him: "We want to continue to give
a young, lively man full of potential a chance. We have known Habteab for so
long and find it difficult to see his chance at life slip away because no suitable
donor has been found yet."


It is particularly important to the team to reach people from the German-Eritrean
or East African communities, as for many affected individuals – including
Habteab – the genetic match is significantly higher in certain population groups.
