You Are Our Last Ray Of Hope for Habteab

Habteab's Story Give Habteab (29) a second chance at life

Habteab from Dießen am Ammersee has been battling blood cancer for three

years. His only hope of survival is a stem cell transplant: a race against time.

Despite family typing in his home country of Eritrea, the search for a suitable

match has so far been unsuccessful.



But Habteab's medical team is not giving up on him: "We want to continue to give

a young, lively man full of potential a chance. We have known Habteab for so

long and find it difficult to see his chance at life slip away because no suitable

donor has been found yet."



It is particularly important to the team to reach people from the German-Eritrean

or East African communities, as for many affected individuals – including

Habteab – the genetic match is significantly higher in certain population groups.

Register now as a stem cell donor!