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Strong for Emmy in NY

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Strong for Emmy in NY

Lily and Talia are long time girl scouts of Troop 5229 in Staten Island, and now freshman at Notre Dame Academy High School.

Recently they heard about Emmy from NJ #emmystrongNJ, a 15-year-old who is in search of a bone marrow donor for AML, they knew that they could do something to help. Each day people hear the life changing news that they have a blood cancer like leukemia or lymphoma. A bone marrow transplant may be their chance for remission. “Be the Cure” Being swabbed at a drive is painless, quick and a way to add more potential donors to the national registry – You just must be between the ages of 18-55. Please help us help Emmy and others find their match.

DKMS Contact Person
Iris Caldwell
iris@dkms.org
Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
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