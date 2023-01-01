Strong for Emmy in NY

Register nowMake a gift

Finding a Match for Those in Need

Register for this drive

Finding a Match for Those in Need

Each day there are people who will hear the life-changing news that they have a blood cancer like leukemia or lymphoma. A bone marrow transplant may be the chance for remission. Hosting a bone marrow donor drive is a way to add more potential donors to the national registry and thereby help save lives. By organizing a drive we will spread the word about the value of bone marrow donation and perhaps even assist in connecting a patient in need with a life-saving donor. Additionally, organizing this drive may unite neighborhoods and give us and the participants a sense of purpose and accomplishment of something important.

DKMS Contact Person

Iris Caldwell
iris@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register as a donor
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH