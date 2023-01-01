Strong for Emmy in NY

Finding a Match for Those in Need

Each day there are people who will hear the life-changing news that they have a blood cancer like leukemia or lymphoma. A bone marrow transplant may be the chance for remission. Hosting a bone marrow donor drive is a way to add more potential donors to the national registry and thereby help save lives. By organizing a drive we will spread the word about the value of bone marrow donation and perhaps even assist in connecting a patient in need with a life-saving donor. Additionally, organizing this drive may unite neighborhoods and give us and the participants a sense of purpose and accomplishment of something important.