Register now Make a gift
Become a Donor
Make a gift
Host a Drive
Virtual Drives
Campaigns
Stories
Events

Geyer Springs First Baptist Church Donor Drive

Register for this drive

Every year, near 17,000 people in the U.S. will need a bone marrow transplant. Less than half will receive one.  But you can help by registering as a potential bone marrow donor. Your swab could give a patient with blood cancer a second chance at life.  Maybe give a fellow believer across the street or around the world the opportunity to continue living as salt and light.  Or even give an unbeliever some more time to hear the Gospel and respond.

You could be someone's lifesaving match

Geyer Springs First Baptist Church and DKMS are joining forces to help save the lives of blood cancer patients, and you can be part of it!

Why Register?

Every 27 seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with blood cancer. For many, a bone marrow transplant is their only chance to survive but finding a matching donor can be incredibly difficult. By joining the registry, you're adding to a global movement where every new donor increases the chances that a patient in need of a bone marrow transplant finds their lifesaving match.

Why You?

Because you have something unique to offer: Your tissue characteristics could make you the perfect match for someone in need of a bone marrow transplant.

Everyone between the ages of 18-55 in general good health, with a BMI under 40, and not already registered can sign up as a potential donor.

It’s Simple to Save a Life

  • Click on “Register now” and fill in the registration form.
  • Get a free swab kit sent to your home.
  • Swab your cheeks, send the swab kit back, and you’re in the registry.

A few minutes of your time could one day lead to a call that changes someone’s world

DKMS Contact Person
Peter Hannon
Donor Recruitment Coordinator
peterh@dkms.org347-931-0036
Together we can save more lives
Register nowDonate Money
Take Action
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2025 DKMS Group gGmbH