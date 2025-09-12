Geyer Springs First Baptist Church Donor Drive

Every year, near 17,000 people in the U.S. will need a bone marrow transplant. Less than half will receive one. But you can help by registering as a potential bone marrow donor. Your swab could give a patient with blood cancer a second chance at life. Maybe give a fellow believer across the street or around the world the opportunity to continue living as salt and light. Or even give an unbeliever some more time to hear the Gospel and respond. You could be someone's lifesaving match

Geyer Springs First Baptist Church and DKMS are joining forces to help save the lives of blood cancer patients, and you can be part of it!

Why Register?

Every 27 seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with blood cancer. For many, a bone marrow transplant is their only chance to survive but finding a matching donor can be incredibly difficult. By joining the registry, you're adding to a global movement where every new donor increases the chances that a patient in need of a bone marrow transplant finds their lifesaving match.

Why You?

Because you have something unique to offer: Your tissue characteristics could make you the perfect match for someone in need of a bone marrow transplant.

Everyone between the ages of 18-55 in general good health, with a BMI under 40, and not already registered can sign up as a potential donor.

It’s Simple to Save a Life

Click on “Register now” and fill in the registration form.

Get a free swab kit sent to your home.

Swab your cheeks, send the swab kit back, and you’re in the registry.

A few minutes of your time could one day lead to a call that changes someone’s world