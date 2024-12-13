Greg's Story

Meet Greg Greg, 62 years young, has been lovingly described as larger than life but cancer knows no boundaries and has severely altered his life.

Greg is a God fearing man, devoted husband to Lisa for 39 years and father to 2 grown daughters, Kimberly and Heidi. Greg’s love and care for others has been evident throughout his life. He’s a former Marine and has served in Law Enforcement for over 35 years, active volunteer, Bible Study leader and even rescues dogs.









Greg’s passion for being outdoors and involved in physical activity began with high school and college athletics but didn’t stop there. He is also a 2 time marathon runner, a scuba diver, a 3 time climber of Mt. Whitney, Gold, Silver and Bronze Medalist in the California and Arizona Police Olympics as well as a member of the running team for OCSD, running from Baker to Vegas 2 times! He loves fishing, camping and road trips.





All of this came to an abrupt stop when Greg was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), a rare blood cancer, in August of 2024 and was told the only cure would be a bone marrow transplant. Fortunately for Greg, he had a familial match as well as an unrelated match from the National Bone Marrow Registry. However this is not the case for many blood cancer patients. Only about 30% of patients have a match in the family leaving the majority searching for their 2nd chance at life from the selfless donations of a complete stranger.





It takes one look at Greg to notice that he is big and strong but he is more known for his even bigger heart! Greg will be receiving his transplant in Dec 2024 but wants to share his story hoping to register donors and provide hope for other patients like him.





With a few minutes of your time and a swab of your cheek, you could change the course of someone’s life. Lifesaving starts here – it starts with YOU!