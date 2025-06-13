Graceline's Story

Graceline Famlevina is a bright and spirited 12-year-old girl currently fighting a second battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Originally from Jakarta, Indonesia, Graceline is now undergoing treatment at NUH Singapore after her condition relapsed and she is in urgent need of a stem cell donor.

Despite the challenges she faces, Graceline’s optimism and faith remain unwavering. She’s a seventh grader who loves going to school, meeting friends, and learning new things. When she’s not in class, she enjoys crocheting, arts and crafts, solving puzzles, playing piano, and watching Pokémon.

Graceline tragically lost her younger brother, Sean (Graciano Famgrifin), last year due to meningitis, shortly after she began her first round of chemotherapy. That loss only deepened her strength and resolve.

Her life is rooted in strong Christian faith. “I believe God will provide what we need,” she says. “God will open the way to find a matched donor.” Her mantra is simple but powerful: surrender to God’s power and bring everything into prayer.

What does Graceline hope for? To heal from leukemia, go back to school, laugh and play with her friends again, and chase her dreams. She wants to grow up to live a full and meaningful life—a dream that can only come true with the help of a stem cell donor. That one perfect match could be you. Register today!