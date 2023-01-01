Get Typed for Pike

Pike is an active 13-year-old who loves playing football, hiking, and being a scout. He likes to cook and grill for his parents and three siblings and has dreams of being a chef. The last year+ for Pike’s family has been a roller coaster as his Mom battled lymphoma, underwent chemotherapy and hospital stays. Last Fall, Pike’s mom completed her treatment. After a few days at camp in July, Pike became very ill, was admitted to the hospital, and diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia. When describing their situation, Pike’s parents say, "Lightning struck our family TWICE!" Pike’s treatment will include a blood stem cell/bone marrow transplant so he can get back to "being a regular kid."

Anyone between the ages of 18-55 can sign up as a potential donor to help patients like Pike. The registration process includes understanding what happens IF found to be a matching donor, sharing your contact details, and swabbing your cheeks. Sign up and JOIN A LIFESAVING TEAM. Click here for more information about Earl Young’s Team.