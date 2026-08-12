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Pike
Pike

Get Typed for Pike

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Pike was an active 13-year-old who loved playing football, hiking, and being a scout. He liked to cook and grill for his parents and three siblings and had dreams of becoming a chef. In 2023, he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia. After months of battling, Pike tragically passed in May of 2024.

Since Pike's family began sharing his story, more than 2600 people have registered to become potential bone marrow donors. Thousands of patients, like Pike, are still searching for a match and you can register in his honor.

Anyone between the ages of 18-55 can sign up as a potential donor to help other patients like Pike. The registration process includes understanding what happens IF found to be a matching donor, sharing your contact details, and swabbing your cheeks. Sign up and JOIN A LIFESAVING TEAM. Click here for more information about Earl Young’s Team.

DKMS Contact Person
Olivia Haddox
Donor Recruitment
olivia@dkms.org
Request your swab kit today and register as a potential blood stem cell donor.
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